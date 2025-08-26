TMZ Newsroom Reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement

Play video content TMZ.com

Thought you were spiraling over Taylor Swift’s engagement? Please ... TMZ’s newsroom damn near erupted into a massive Kelce-quake -- the tears, the screams, the chaos ... all caught on our livestream!

Check out the moment, caught while filming "TMZ Live" Tuesday -- it’s iconic. Harvey & Charles are deep in Lil Nas X talk when some distant screams kick in ... and BOOM -- our very own Courtney bursts out shrieking the happy news like it’s the scoop of the century.

TMZ goes full "Love Story" meltdown ... Courtney’s crying happy tears, Harvey beelines to his throne to blast the story out while Charlie and company chuck engagement facts at him like a pit crew -- all while our hard-hitting news director Jamie paces looking confused AF, like he missed the proposal entirely.

The story’s up in 2 minutes flat, and naturally, we had to check in with our girl Courtney -- who brought the Taylor news right back to basics: sometimes, ya just gotta kiss a bunch of frogs to lock down your prince!