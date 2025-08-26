Trump Changes Tune on Taylor Swift After Engagement, Calls Her 'Terrific Person'

Play video content C-SPAN

President Trump is changing his tune when it comes to former nemesis Taylor Swift ... he used to say he hated her, but now he's showering her with praise and love following her engagement to Travis Kelce.

POTUS finally said something nice about Taylor ... when a reporter asked him about Tuesday's engagement news during a Trump cabinet meeting.

Trump wished Taylor and Travis "a lot of love" ... and went on to say he thinks Taylor is "a terrific person."

The kind words are a huge flip from some of Trump's past comments on Taylor ... just last year, he said he hated her ... but that was in the wake of Kamala Harris endorsement. Then this past May, Trump posted that Taylor was no longer hot. And again, most recently saying he "can't stand her" just earlier this month.

Now, he's singing her praises.

Maybe Travis is the key to Trump's swing here ... the prez said the Kansas City Chiefs star is a "great player" and a "great guy."