Donald Trump Shades Taylor Swift During Eagles Visit to White House

The Philadelphia Eagles are at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win, and President Trump decided to take a shot at ex-Eagles fan Taylor Swift during the festivities.

Saquon Barkley and co. hit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and while the Prez gave the players props on their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs ... he also shaded his archenemy, who now cheers for K.C. and her BF Travis Kelce.

President Trump and Saquon Barkley de-boarding Marine One after touching down in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/T8qhVEGRrg — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 27, 2025 @PHLEaglesNation

POTUS said, "It was an incredible game. A little surprising, but right from the beginning of the first quarter of the big game, which I was there I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out?"

Trump taking a shot at Taylor should come as no surprise -- he's made a habit of calling out the world's biggest pop star. On Super Bowl Sunday, he took to Truth Social to comment on the booing she endured at the big game.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

In September 2024 -- days after Swift endorsed Trump's Presidential opponent Kamala Harris -- he posted "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social.

Outside of that, it was a pretty straightforward event. Trump voiced his support for the Tush Push ... which comes as the league tabled talks on potentially banning the play.

J.D. Vance was not a part of the ceremony today, which might be for the best, as the last time a team visited the White House, he dropped part of Ohio State's National Championship trophy.