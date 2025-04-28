Trump Outrage Helped Shedeur Sanders Get Drafted, Press Secretary Jokes

Play video content Fox News

Shedeur Sanders would still be without an NFL home if it weren't for President Donald Trump's NFL draft temper tantrum -- at least that's what the White House press secretary joked on Monday ... saying, "The facts speak for themselves."

No. 45-47 was FURIOUS after Day 1 of the annual draft ... claiming anyone who passed on the former Colorado quarterback was "STUPID" not to take him, as his Hall of Famer pops did a great job raising him.

JUST IN: President Trump asks whether NFL owners are stupid pic.twitter.com/DvH5euiGwt — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 25, 2025 @spectatorindex

When Karoline Leavitt was asked about whether Trump's Truth Social outrage ultimately led to Sanders going No. 144 overall to the Cleveland Browns more than a day later, she said the proof is in the pudding.

"All I will say is the President put out a statement, and a few rounds later he was drafted," Leavitt said with a smile. "So, I think the facts speak for themselves on that one."

Obviously, the interaction was for some giggles ... but it wouldn't be surprising if Trump felt his influence helped speed up the process -- after all, Sanders made it all the way until Day 3 before having his name called.