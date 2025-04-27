Donald Trump Says He's Bringing Back Columbus Day After Dems Destroyed 'Reputation'

Donald Trump says he's fighting back against the Left for all Italian people ... claiming Democrats destroyed the reputation of Christopher Columbus -- but, he plans to restore him to a place of honor.

The President of the United States took to Truth Social to blast Democrats for destroying the once good name of Chris Columbus ... announcing he's bringing Columbus Day "back from the ashes."

President Trump says his opponents on the other side of the aisle have done everything in their power to "destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much."

He mentions activist groups tearing down statues of Columbus in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder ... with the president claiming a whole lotta woke statues went up in their place.

Trump tells his followers they'll be happy to know he's avenging the long dead explorer and navigator ... 'cause he says he's bringing back Columbus Day "under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!"

Worth noting ... Columbus Day is still a federal holiday -- though some jurisdictions have chosen not to observe it and have instead replaced it with Indigenous Peoples' Day to commemorate the millions of native peoples who were killed after Europeans arrived and colonized the United States.

Since it's still recognized by the federal government, it's really unclear what Trump actually plans to do here ... or if this is just another way to attack the Left and "woke culture."