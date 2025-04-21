Donald Trump Dummy Hung on Tree, Shot Up and Burned at Spanish Festival

Play video content AP

Donald Trump just got torched -- literally -- at a Spanish festival, where his effigy was strung up and burned as part of their centuries-old Judas tradition … and they did not hold back.

Forget Chucky, this huge blonde Trump dummy -- dressed in a black suit and red tie -- was the real stuff of nightmares as it was paraded through the streets for the Quema de Judas Festival in Coripe, Spain, on Easter Sunday.

As per tradition, the effigy was hung from a tree, set on fire, and brutally blasted at close range by a group of rifle-wielding locals.

The burning of Judas effigies is a longtime Easter tradition in many Christian communities -- and each year, this festival picks a figure deemed the most reprehensible by the city.

Looks like the American president seriously ticked off the locals with his controversial antics, and was a shoo-in for the Judas treatment this year.

Last year’s Judas was Koldo García -- a former advisor to ex-Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos -- who found himself in the town’s crosshairs after being accused of corruption tied to pandemic-era mask purchases.