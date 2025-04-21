JD Vance was One of the Last People to See Pope Francis Alive, Video Shows

JD Vance was one of the last people who saw Pope Francis alive, meeting with the pontiff on Easter Sunday at the Vatican in Rome before his death.

President Trump's VP briefly interacted with Francis in a reception room of the Vatican guesthouse known as Domus Santa Marta, where the Pope chose to reside.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings. Read more here: https://t.co/C6CbGxcAev pic.twitter.com/VyqxvZ10A9 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2025 @AP

Their pleasant exchange — coming after Francis blasted the Trump administration's mass deportations of migrants — was caught on video.

Check it out ... JD walks up to Francis -- confined to a wheelchair -- and greets him with a handshake, wishing him and others in the room a Happy Easter.

JD then sits on a bench in front of the pontiff, saying he knows Francis hasn't been feeling well, but "it’s good to see you in better health."

During the visit, the pope offers Vance a few gifts for him and his family, including a Vatican tie for JD and rosaries for his wife and kids.

After that, JD poses for a pic with Francis and his staff before giving the pontiff one final handshake and leaving.

As you know, Francis died Monday morning after reports surfaced in February that he was hospitalized with double pneumonia, while also being treated for bronchitis at the time.

Francis was the 266th pope. No word yet on who will replace him. He was 88.