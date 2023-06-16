Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital After Nine-Day Stay

Pope Francis All Smiles ... After Stomach Surgery

6/16/2023 7:10 AM PT
Pope Francis is clearly feeling much better after a lengthy hospital stay, headed home with a big toothy grin on his face.

The 86-year-old pontiff was discharged from Gemelli Hospital Friday morning following a nine-day stay, during which he underwent surgery to fix an abdominal hernia -- and his doctors say the procedure was a success.

His surgeon, Sergio Alfieri, told reporters ... "The pope is well. He is in better shape than before." Alfieri also said the pope was in a lot of pain from previous stomach surgeries, and the scar tissue posed a potential risk of intestinal blockage. However, he insisted Pope Francis suffered no complications during his June 7 surgery.

After his discharge ... the pope was placed in a wheelchair and rolled out of the medical facility, smiling and waving at a crowd assembled outside the main entrance. A security detail helped Francis into a waiting car, which then drove him around the Italian capital to see a few sites before heading back to the Vatican.

Francis is expected to deliver his weekly prayer this Sunday and keep all of his appointments with the exception of meeting with a general audience next Wednesday.

