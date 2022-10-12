Pope Francis Gifted Custom Nike Blazer Kicks Featuring Coat Of Arms

Pope Francis' sneaker game is about to be on point ... 'cause the pontiff just got some dope custom Nike Blazer kicks featuring his coat of arms -- and a one-of-a-kind wooden shoe box.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Father Jim Sichko wanted to gift Pope Francis something "special and unique" while visiting the Vatican this week ... and not the same ol' kinda present he gets all the time.

So, he hit up True Blue Customs out in Lexington, Kentucky a few weeks ago to put some kicks together for the Pope ... and they delivered!

The finished result are some Nike Blazer Mid 77' Vintage kicks painted white and yellow/gold -- the same colors as the Pope's flag -- and a detailed portrait of his coat of arms displayed on the sides.

The Pope's name is also painted on the back ... and they came with a custom wooden shoe box.

True Blue Customs says it only took 10 hours to make this exclusive package ... and it's going down as one of their favorite projects.

"Pretty crazy," True Blue Customs tells us about designing the Pope's gift.

"I've done shoes for tons of celebs over the years but hard to top this one."

It seems like the Pope loved the gesture .. 'cause the 85--year-old was all smiles when Father Jim hand-delivered them to him on Wednesday.