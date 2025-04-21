George Clooney Fires Back at Donald Trump's 'Second-Rate Movie Star' Jab

My Job Is Not to Please the President

George Clooney is staying cool after Trump labeled him a "second-rate movie star" and "failed political pundit" -- and let’s just say, the shade didn’t exactly rattle his espresso.

The actor was chatting it up with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" and had a laugh about the movie star jab, even joking it might be true -- no biggie. But, when it came to Trump’s political dig, Clooney didn’t hold back, delivering a direct and unapologetic response.

George made it crystal clear he doesn't give a flying flip about Trump’s opinion, saying it's not his job to please the president, 'cause his real job is to speak the truth every chance he gets.

He explained the backlash over his political views isn’t exactly new territory for him -- he’s fully aware people will criticize him ... even pointing out Trump’s right-hand man, Elon Musk, has weighed in on his opinions.

GC acknowledges it's everyone’s right to speak out against him -- no hard feelings there. But it’s only fair he gets to share his, too.

