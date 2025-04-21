Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

George Clooney Fires Back at Donald Trump's 'Second-Rate Movie Star' Jab

George Clooney on Trump I Don't Really Care ... My Job Is Not to Please the President

Published
042125_george_clooney_kal
SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER
CBS

George Clooney is staying cool after Trump labeled him a "second-rate movie star" and "failed political pundit" -- and let’s just say, the shade didn’t exactly rattle his espresso.

The actor was chatting it up with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" and had a laugh about the movie star jab, even joking it might be true -- no biggie. But, when it came to Trump’s political dig, Clooney didn’t hold back, delivering a direct and unapologetic response.

donald trump on george clooney truth social 1

George made it crystal clear he doesn't give a flying flip about Trump’s opinion, saying it's not his job to please the president, 'cause his real job is to speak the truth every chance he gets.

george clooney getty 1
Getty

He explained the backlash over his political views isn’t exactly new territory for him -- he’s fully aware people will criticize him ... even pointing out Trump’s right-hand man, Elon Musk, has weighed in on his opinions.

donald trump easter getty 1
Getty

GC acknowledges it's everyone’s right to speak out against him -- no hard feelings there. But it’s only fair he gets to share his, too.

032425_tmz_live_clooney_kal
STANDING BY THE MOVE
TMZ.com

Trump fired off the feisty comments about Clooney last month on Truth Social after the "Ocean’s Eleven" actor called out the current administration.

