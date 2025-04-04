George Clooney's Broadway Debut Draws Big Stars in New York City

STARS STEP OUT FOR HIS BROADWAY DEBUT

George Clooney's Broadway debut drew some of the biggest names in showbiz ... and you gotta see their outfits.

Celebs flocked to the Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday night for the opening night of Clooney's play, "Good Night, and Good Luck."

Jennifer Lopez turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning black gown with a floor-length cape. Kaia Gerber posed alongside her parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, as the dapper trio smiled for the cameras.

Pierce Brosnan arrived looking dapper, Uma Thurman wore a beautiful white gown and Julianna Margulies looked fabulous in a plunging neckline.

The stage production is based on the 2005 film Clooney directed and co-wrote, which follows journalist Edward R. Murrow bravely taking on Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare of the 1950s. Clooney portrays Murrow onstage, a role he didn't take on in the film.

No surprise, a number of big-name journos turned out, including Gayle King, George Stephanopoulos, Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace.