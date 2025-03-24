George Clooney Doubles Down on 2024 Decision to Pull His Support From Joe Biden

Biden Was Too Old To Run For Re-Election...

George Clooney is doubling down on his decision last year to stop supporting Joe Biden during the presidential election, prompting a brutal response by Donald Trump.

Clooney — the actor and lifelong Democrat — sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday — and he talked all about his new play on Broadway, "Good Night and Good Luck," that centers around legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow.

At one point during the Q & A, "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim asked Clooney about his decision to pull his support from Biden during the 2024 presidential election against Trump.

Clooney said he was happy he wrote the essay in the New York Times calling on Biden to step down as the democratic candidate because of his age, which helped pave the way for Kamala Harris to replace Joe on the ticket. As you know, Trump -- the Republican candidate -- beat Kamala handily to win back the White House for a second term.

Check out the clip ... Clooney bluntly tells Wertheim that he believes he needed to tell the truth after seeing Biden up close at a campaign fundraiser and feeling "surprised" by his appearance. Clooney also takes a veiled shot at Trump about facts versus "Fake News."

After watching the interview, Trump weighed in on it on his Truth Social" platform, describing Clooney as a "second-rate movie ‘star" and a "failed political pundit," while also hurling many other insults.