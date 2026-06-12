Nick Reiner's Trustee Will Ask Judge to Give His Trust Fund Money To Him

Will Ask Judge to Let Him Have Money From Trust

Nick Reiner may have access to his trust fund very soon ... because TMZ has learned his trustee actually wants a judge to hand over the dough ... and plans to file legal paperwork ASAP to get the money flowing.

Sources connected to the case tell TMZ ... Jodi Montgomery, the trustee of Nick's trust fund, will file court docs next week asking a judge to sign off on Reiner's petition asking for money he says was supposed to be paid out to him when he turned 30 in 2023.

Our sources say Jodi will make the request ... but a judge will have the final say on whether to release the money as Nick sits in jail awaiting trial.

As you know ... Nick's lack of funds resulted in him losing defense attorney Alan Jackson as his lawyer. Nick's currently being repped by a public defender, but Alan told us he wants back in if the money issue can be ironed out.

Nick's claimed both of his siblings -- Jake and Romy -- agreed to let him hire Alan ... but the trustee wouldn't hand over the money.