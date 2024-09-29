George Clooney's House Bought By Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

George Clooney's a whole lot richer after selling his L.A.-area home ... and, now we know who's forking over the cash -- Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the model and her footballin' boyfriend threw down some of that Miss Universe and Niners cash to scoop up the Fryman Canyon home.

As we told you ... real estate sources told us Clooney off-loaded the six-bedroom home recently for just north of $14 million -- nearly 30 years after he bought it from legendary singer Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million.

George's wife Amal called the house their "private oasis" back in 2018 ... and, it's pretty secluded, totally surrounded by trees.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency Inc. repped George in the transaction ... he confirmed the sale to us but had no comment. Now, we know who bought the house -- just months after tying the knot.

As we told you ... Culpo and CMC said "I do" at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island back in June -- attended by several of OC's fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model colleagues and some of CMC's 49ers teammates.

We told you last year ... Culpo joked that she planned to rip her IUD out on their wedding day -- admitting she wanted kids ASAP. Six bedrooms is enough to raise a pretty large fam, obviously.

BTW ... Culpo previously lived in an L.A.-area home -- owning a $3.5 million property out in Encino, according to Page Six. Seems she's trading up in L.A.