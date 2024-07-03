Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Slam Influencer Over 'Evil' Wedding Dress Critique

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are taking aim at an influencer who bashed the model's wedding dress ... ripping the social media user for a critique that they both called "evil."

The nuptial-day 'fit criticism came from Kennedy Bingham ... a content creator who's gained fame over the past few years for her "Gown Eyed Girl" bridal opinions.

In a video posted to her Instagram and TikTok pages on Monday, Bingham slammed Culpo's gown choice for over five minutes ... calling it straight up "the absence of personality."

"Really the only thing about the dress that it seems like she really wanted was to be head-to-toe fully covered," Kennedy said.

Kennedy also stated in her video that she felt Culpo was being "disingenuous" with the attire ... saying it gave off "pick-me" vibes. She added, "It's very clear that this was not a wedding -- this was a conservative campaign. And it wasn't even well done."

On Tuesday -- days after McCaffrey and Culpo tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island -- the 49ers running back took to the comment section of the woman's IG post to chastise her for the vid ... saying, "What an evil thing to post online." A short time later, Culpo commented on Bingham's TikTok page as well.

"Wow what an absolutely evil person you are," the model said. "I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it's extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more."

Bingham, though, didn't back down from her words ... explaining herself further in the comment section as well.

But, the influencer did say later Wednesday she was ready to move on from the topic ... writing that she has her own wedding day to concern herself with.