Olivia Culpo Celebrates Christian McCaffrey Birthday With Instagram Post

Christian McCaffrey turns 28 years old today ... and Olivia Culpo is making sure the world not only knows about the NFL superstar's big day, but also her love for her fiancé!

The former Miss Universe winner took to Instagram on Friday to wish her man a very happy birthday ... and did so by sharing some steamy pics of themselves in the pool with her 5+ million followers.

Check them out -- McCaffrey and Culpo passionately locked lips in the pool. The photos -- which seem to have been snapped recently while Culpo was celebrating her bridal shower -- show off the true passion the couple has for each other!

It has been a solid week for the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, CMC inked a two-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers worth $38 million. With the extension, Christian remains the highest-paid running back in the NFL ... and locks him in the Bay until age 31.

While it is unclear when the two lovebirds will officially tie the knot (sometime soon), expect plenty of posts from the future power couple.