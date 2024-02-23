Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding with Christian McCaffrey, 'Now Let's Get Married!'

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding With Christian ... 'Now Let's Get Married!'

2/23/2024 12:46 PM PT
side by side olivia culpo christian mccaffrey

Sounds like wedding bells will soon be replacing the ref's whistle for Christian McCaffrey ... 'cause the NFL star's fiancee Olivia Culpo just made it clear she's ready to tie the knot!

The former Miss Universe, wearing a white dress, shared photos Friday on social media, along with a caption reading ... "Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth. Now let’s get married!"

You can see Culpo, 31, with the 49ers running back and their dog, Oliver Sprinkles, on a waterside balcony ... with both of 'em rocking white attire.

Of course, it's unclear when the couple -- who got engaged last April -- are going to say their "I dos" ... but it certainly feels like it'll be soon.

In fact, McCaffrey, during the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, opened up about the "hell of a job" Culpo has been doing planning the event.

"It's been going really well," the 27-year-old said, "and I'm sure you guys will see plenty coming soon."

Timing-wise, it'd seem to be the perfect opportunity for the couple now that the 3x Pro Bowlers football season is over, and 49ers training camp doesn't start for months.

