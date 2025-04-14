YK Osiris Returning to Music After KO Loss to Scam Likely in Ring

Play video content Instagram / @ykosiris

YK Osiris hasn't released a song in 2025 yet but that may change very soon -- after the R&B singer just took a bruisin' in the boxing ring!!!

Over the weekend, YK and streamer Scam Likely engaged in high-octane fisticuffs in a kickboxing match hosted by Kick and Stake ... resulting in YK losing by unanimous decision in the 3-round bout.

YK hopped on IG Monday to admit he was taking his lumps in stride and retreating to his OG profession of belting out songs -- as opposed to chasing a championship belt.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Both YK and Scam agreed that YK's conditioning wasn't up to snuff ... let Scam tell it, he was disappointed he didn't put the "Worth It" singer flat on his face!!!

Play video content Kick/Stake

Scam's performance was enough to get praise from Drake and Adin Ross as they pondered if a Kendrick Lamar celeb boxing match would be worth the price of admission. 👀

Play video content TMZ.com