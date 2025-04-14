Drake Working on New Album, Entertains Thought of 'Boxing' Kendrick Lamar

Play video content Kick/Stake

Drake and Adin Ross spent Sunday creating competition for Coachella online viewers with a stream of their own ... sprinkling shade and money along the way!!!

Although his most recent PartyNextDoor joint project is still doing numbers, Drake revealed to Adin he's back in the solo seat working on a new album of his own.

"$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" was dedicated to the ladies but light on his thoughts regarding his beef with Kendrick Lamar ... and fans are still demanding they hear his side of the story.

Drake's "Nokia" has been in the running for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and when Adin offered to give it a stream, Drake obliged, while sending a clear shot at Kendrick's team for using "bots" to boost their music.

People are exposing Kendrick for clearly using bots on Luther music video💀



Folks didnt even have the decency or shame to make it less obvious pic.twitter.com/SEhSCERjNp — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 13, 2025 @AkademiksTV

The allegation is at the base of Drake's lawsuit with UMG, and DJ Akademiks has also been fueling conspiracies to the masses all the same.

Adin asked Drake if he'd ever hop in the boxing ring while discussing YK Osiris' recent fight -- making them both crack up with laughter because they were both thinking about Kendrick being his opponent!!!

For what it's worth ... Drake said if things did come to blows, he wouldn't televise it for Celebrity Boxing broadcasts. They'd go mano-a-mano behind closed doors in a gridiron gym!!!