Two Men Caught on Video Delivering 'RIP Drake' Coffin to DJ Khaled's Home

TMZ Hip Hop has obtained footage of the "RIP Drake & OVO" coffin DJ Khaled received at his Miami Beach home last month ... making the mystery behind the morbid delivery even weirder!!!

We broke the story back in February ... two men told Khaled's front gate security guard they were delivery workers and got the green light to gain access onto the property.

You can see the moment for yourself ... the men morph into pallbearers as they walk up to Khaled's front door, hoisting the coffin, with another guy trailing behind them filming the entire thing on a cell phone.

It gets even weirder ... the men then get down on their knees and begin to pray -- or hex -- the coffin while making cryptic hand gestures into the sky.

The security guard simply watches, clearly confused over the madness!!!

Strangely enough, Tekashi 6ix9ine also received the same kind of haunting gift at his Florida home 2 days before Khaled did -- only his casket said "RIP King Von."

Someone is clearly playing into rapper beef, but Tekashi has denied he's behind the sinister stunt.

Ironically, the "RIP Drake" tag can be interpreted as the end of Khaled's relationship with Champagne Papi.

Akademiks exposed DJ Khaled for constantly groveling at the feet of the good lord Drizzy Drake, BEGGING for songs.



Ak revealed that Drake didn’t even want “To The Max” out, but Khaled ended up giving him 95% of the publishing just to make it happen.



The gracious, benevolent… pic.twitter.com/Nll6kYfge7 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) February 7, 2025 @AkademiksTV