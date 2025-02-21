DJ Khaled Receives Casket at Florida Home Days After Tekashi 6ix9ine Got One

DJ Khaled has become the latest celeb to receive a spooky black coffin at his Florida home -- this after Tekashi 6ix9ine got one himself at his mansion days earlier, TMZ has learned.

Khaled's creepy coffin was dropped off at his Miami residence last Saturday ... by two people who rolled up in a truck to a security guard, claiming to be from a delivery company, according to a police report.

After they were given permission, the two drove to Khaled's property and deposited the black coffin outside his gate. Scrawled across the coffin was "RIP OVO" and "RIP Drake" in white letters, along with an upside-down cross.

Police say the pair got down on their knees to pray in front of the coffin before they jumped back in their truck and drove off. Cops say the guard had the coffin destroyed and tossed in the trash.

Interestingly, Drake and Khaled used to be cool with each other, but recently they had a falling out after Drake dissed Khaled by thumbing his nose at DJ's new album.

Two days earlier, Tekashi -- who also lives in Florida -- received a similar casket outside his residence, which was delivered in the same fashion by two men in a Tesla.

As we reported, the black casket also had messages in white lettering written on it, including "RIP King Von." Tekashi had a longstanding beef with Von, who was fatally shot in 2020 in Atlanta.

TMZ has exclusively obtained bodycam footage of officers arriving outside Tekashi's home and speaking with 69's brother, who found the coffin. The rainbow-haired rapper wasn't home at the time but his brother was, and he looked visibly shaken.

One cop notes Tekashi is under the feds' microscope since he's still on probation due to his New York criminal case. As you know, he testified in federal court against members of his former gang -- but he later refused to go into witness protection, putting him at risk.

Despite this, the Miami Beach PD and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seem to have no interest in pursuing who the coffin culprits are ... because the cops tell us they're not investigating either incident.