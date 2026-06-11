Lil Wayne Wins Court Battle Against Former Bodyguard Who Sued Him

Lil Wayne's former bodyguard dragged the rapper to court looking for a payday ... but now he's the one leaving with the bill ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles judge entered judgment Wednesday in favor of Weezy and against his ex-bodyguard Christian Carlos, who filed an assault-with-a-firearm lawsuit.

The ruling is a huge legal win for Lil Wayne ... not only did the bodyguard lose the case, he's also been ordered to fork over $29,225 in monetary sanctions. The court had already awarded Wayne $26,000, then added another $3,225 when it threw out Carlos' lawsuit.

As TMZ previously reported, Carlos sued Tunechi in December 2023 ... claiming the rap legend assaulted him and brandished a firearm in 2021 during an alleged confrontation at Wayne's Hidden Hills-area home. Carlos claimed the dispute erupted after Wayne accused him of leaking photos and demanded he leave the property.

Lil Wayne denied the allegations, and now the case has ended with the court entering judgment in the rapper's favor and hitting the former bodyguard with the hefty tab.