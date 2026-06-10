Kanye West Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Assault in New TV Interview, Ye Says It's Art
Kanye West Accuser Jenn An Tearfully Recalls Alleged Sex Assault ... Ye Says It's Art, Not Violence
Kanye West accuser Jenn An is speaking out about the moment Ye allegedly sexually assaulted her ... getting emotional on camera ... but he says she's got it all wrong.
The model sat down for a recent on-camera interview with a BBC reporter and shared her account of what she claims Ye did to her in 2010 while she was auditioning for a role in Ye's music video with musician La Roux.
The former "America's Next Top Model" contestant said she arrived in lingerie at NYC's famous Chelsea Hotel for a shoot with other models. She said after a couple hours of shooting Ye arrived and chose 3 models -- including Jenn -- to be in the video with him.
Jenn said Ye then ordered the other 2 models out of the room and told Jenn to sit down in a chair in front of him ... and that's when the alleged sexual assault began.
Jenn broke down in tears saying Ye choked her with both hands and smeared her makeup all over her face in a way that felt wrong.
She also claimed Ye stuffed his fingers down her mouth to touch as much as he could.
When the reporter asked if Jenn could breathe properly with Ye's hand allegedly around her throat, Jenn said she felt "so suffocated" and "scared."
Jenn previously made similar allegations in a lawsuit, claiming Ye choked her with his hands and then smothered her face before he rammed several fingers down her throat and "gagged her to emulate forced oral sex" while a camera was pointed at her.
We've reached out to Ye's rep ... who pointed us to a section of one of Ye's legal filings in the case, which argues the case should be thrown out because the entire interaction was openly identified and intended as an artistic expression for a music video, not sexual gratification or gender-motivated violence.