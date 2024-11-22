Kanye West Sued for Sexual Assault by Model Jennifer An

Kanye West made a music video shoot more like a porn set ... according to model Jenn An, who claims he made her gag and choked her until she blacked out.

Jenn, who appeared in cycle 13 of "America's Next Top Model," filed a federal lawsuit against West, alleging the 2010 shoot for his and La Roux's "In For the Kill" music video took a horrible turn after he picked her out of a lineup of women.

He allegedly said, "Give me the Asian girl" ... and then started filming a scene at NYC's Chelsea Hotel which she found humiliating and dangerous.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Jenn says she was wearing very revealing lingerie, and Ye said, "That's why I chose you" ... and then he had her sit in a chair across from him, and told the director to put the camera directly on Jenn.

In the suit, she says Kanye then started strangling her with both hands, and then "smothered" her face with his hands ... before he "rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate forced oral sex." Jennifer says this went on for more than a minute.

She claims Ye screamed, "This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso.":

To Jenn, the whole scene felt more like "pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes" ... than a music video shoot. BTW, Kanye only appeared on the remix for "In For the Kill" -- it's a La Roux track -- and Jenn claims La Roux later described the shoot to a friend by saying, she'd seen some "upsetting, unsettling" behavior.

She's suing Kanye and Universal Music Group for gender-motivated violence.