Kanye West and Bianca Censori Look Glum-Faced Out to Dinner in Tokyo

Here's Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori on a dinner date in Tokyo ... where the conversation looks anything but riveting.

Ye and Bianca hit up Ukiyo restaurant in Tokyo ... and judging by a photo of the couple at their table for two, they look pretty glum-faced and depressed.

Kanye and Bianca have been doing a lot of traveling lately ... she was in Los Angeles last week -- going shopping and hitting up Disneyland -- before flying back to Tokyo, where they spent time together earlier this month.

So maybe the long faces here are just a result of jet lag and general fatigue ... or maybe there's nothing on the menu looking too appealing.

We've seen Kanye and BC hit up a McDonald's in Japan, so maybe this place wasn't hitting the spot.

As we first told you last month, Kanye and Bianca reunited in Tokyo after several weeks apart.

