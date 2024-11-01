Bianca Censori Switches Up Barely-There Look for Surprise Halloween Cover-Up

Play video content

Bianca Censori threw us a curveball this Halloween ... ditching her usual barely-there look for a surprise cover-up, proving even she can play it a little coy when she wants to.

The Aussie model hit the club in Harajuku, Japan, with her man, Kanye West, on Thursday, rocking a baby-blue ensemble -- and even though it was more fabric than we’re used to seeing from her, she still brought the heat with an insanely skintight fit.

Bianca paired her figure-hugging turtleneck with tiny nude shorts, putting those legs on full display. While some might still call it risqué, for Bianca, this was an unexpectedly demure look ... and she seemed to be really getting into it!

The typically stone-faced BC was actually enjoying herself with Kanye, mingling with their buddy Luka Sabbat and even flashing some rare smiles -- on Halloween, of all days!