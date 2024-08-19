Bianca Censori Wears Nearly-Naked Look to Shop With Mom & Sisters

Even Covered Up, Still Looks Naked

Bianca Censori seems like she's toning down her nearly-naked style lately ... but even wearing pants and a top, there's not much left to the imagination.

The Yeezy architect stepped out for a shopping outing on Melrose Ave with her mother, Alexandra, and her 2 sisters, Angelina and Alyssia, over the weekend ... and chose to wear a skin-colored crop top and matching footless tights on the bottom.

Bianca kept it seriously simple for the shopping spree ... as she wore her dark hair slicked back in a bun and didn't display any noticeable jewelry.

While Kanye West's wife still put her assets on display during her family time, she was much more covered up than we've seen her recently. Perhaps she was trying to match her mom and sisters' more modest aesthetic?

Take a peek at the pic ... you'll see Alexandra dressed in a bright blue body-hugging dress. Meanwhile, her sisters opted for color-coordinated black day dresses.

Bianca's latest look was slightly more modest than her last family outing ensemble ... which included an itty-bitty micro dress for dinner at Nobu Malibu.

She's made the practically naked look her signature style this past year ... as she's worn everything from see-through bodysuits to tiny bikini tops in public.