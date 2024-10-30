Bianca Censori Channels Marilyn Monroe in Tokyo With Kanye West

Play video content BACKGRID

Bianca Censori's bringing the glam of Old Hollywood to The Flowery City ... pulling up to a spot in a huge white coat with short, platinum blonde locks that scream Marilyn Monroe.

Kanye West and his better half stepped out Tuesday night in Tokyo ... with the rapper getting out of their car first in an all-white hoodie and sweatpants combo.

Bianca followed him out of the car ... wearing a massive white fur coat -- a whole heck of a lot more coverage than we're used to seeing from her when she and Kanye hit the street.

No pants that we can see though ... so, the outfit's still a little risqué -- though her coat keeps her from exposing too much here.

Bianca and Kanye have been hanging out all over Tokyo in recent days ... with Bianca rocking a new hairdo at a trendy bar in the city before they adventured through the shopping district a few days later.

The two are clearly still going strong ... despite sources telling us they had hit a rough patch earlier this month.