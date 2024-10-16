Bianca Censori's Mom Seen Out Again in Australia After Kanye's Alleged Sex Comment

Bianca Censori's mom, Alexandra, ain't hiding from the cameras after Kanye West allegedly said he wanted to "f***" her ... she went out for another day in the sun in Australia, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Check out these new photos, obtained by TMZ ... which show Alexandra exiting a black vehicle in Melbourne on Wednesday as she wore a long, fitted dress that accentuated her curves. She topped off the outfit with sunglasses, high heels and a purse.

The day before, Alexandra was also out and about in Melbourne, running errands while sporting a red, white and blue dress with heels and a Chanel pocketbook.

Of course, the paparazzi were pursuing the hot blonde mom wherever she went and snapping photos ... but Alexandra didn't seem bothered by all the attention. She just went about her daily routines in public.

The backdrop to all this is Kanye's purported desire to have sexual intercourse with Alexandra despite him currently being married to her daughter, Bianca, according to a lawsuit filed by the rapper's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

In the suit, Pisciotta said Kanye sent her a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Bianca, in which he stated ... "I wanna f*** your mom. Before she leaves."

Pisciotta also claimed Kanye asked her if he should consult with Bianca about watching him have sex with her mother.