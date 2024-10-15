Kanye West Previews 'Bully' Album With 'Beauty and The Beast' Track

Kanye West's move to Tokyo to finish his "Bully" album appears to be time well spent -- he's back in his OG producer bag à la "College Dropout" era.

On Tuesday, Ye fired off the completed version of his latest track "Beauty and the Beast," on Instagram ... a song he first streamed during his "Vultures 2" listening sesh in Haikou, China at the end of last month.

Ye's estranged producer pal Mike Dean labeled the song a "'Donda' leftover" -- but fans have been receiving the song well, especially with him returning to his OG soul-sample sound!!!

Mike Dean says Beauty And The Beast is a leftover from DONDA https://t.co/jOjNXC1Mf4 pic.twitter.com/MyAa7mCFmp — yeunrlsd (@yeunrlsd) September 28, 2024 @yeunrlsd

Ye says he put the finishing touches on the track in Japan and was excited about exactly how he did it ... by using the ASR and SP-1200 drum/sampler machines, similar to some of his earliest classic compositions.

The track is light on subject matter and doesn't mention wifey Bianca Censori like the title suggests ... but there's an overarching theme here to keep his fans happy.

After all, the fans are the ones still keeping the music and merch movement going, which he paid forward to Consequence by financing his recent album all the way from Tokyo!!!

No word on a release date for "Bully," but his last two albums hit No. 1 and 2 on the Billboard 200, all this year.