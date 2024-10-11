Kanye West Funded Consequence's 'Nice Doing Business With You' Amid Tokyo Move

Nice Doing Business With You From Tokyo!!!

Kanye West's old GOOD Music bonds are hard to break -- just ask his day-one pal Consequence ... Ye footed the bill for his entire new project, no strings attached!!!

The Queens rapper just fired off his new album "Nice Doing Business With You" on his indie label 192 Records, and revealed on "Touré Show" Friday he simply woke up one day and saw Ye had wired fat stacks into his bank account!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Touré attempted to get Cons to spill the beans on just how much Ye forked over. Making albums ain't cheap, and a 7-figure payout seems to be about right for this line of work!!!

We now know the college dropout was multi-tasking ... Touré also revealed Friday that Ye is a new "upper-class, homeless" resident of Tokyo as he finishes his "Bully" album from a hotel room. Albums must be completed at all costs!!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

With his budget banked, Cons checked in with TMZ Hip Hop for a drip check in September while sporting the latest in Yeezy Japanese fashion spliced on his custom A Tribe Called Quest diamond bling.