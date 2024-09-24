Consequence Gets Blinged-Out Tribe Called Quest Pendant From Icebox
A Tribe Called Quest Consequence Cops Colorful $60K Bling ... Here's to the Rock Hall!!!
A Tribe Called Quest assumed their rightful place in the Rock Hall of Fame earlier this year ... and Consequence is celebrating with a trip to Icebox ATL for a custom chain immortalizing the group!!!
The piece is simply titled "TRIBE" but similar to the group's layered musical catalog, there's more to it than meets the naked eye.
We're told the sparkling 2.75 center medallion features 1494 stones hand-set into ATCQ's iconic logo, which packs on over 40 carats of white and black diamonds and gemstones ... while its encased with over 100 grams of pure gold!!!
Cons is set to deliver his new album "Nice Doing Business With You" on Friday, and a custom chain full of hidden jewels is right up his alley. He's still a lyricist first and will be dropping gemstones over beats by Kanye West and himself.
Sorry Tribe fans, only Cons and the group's members have the exclusive bling for now -- just in case ya had $60K burning a hole in your pocket!