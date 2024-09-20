Consequence Not Condoning Diddy 'Freak Offs,' Says Feds Are No Joke

Play video content TMZ.com

Consequence is having a hard time wrapping his head around Diddy actually having 3 hots and a cot inside his Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn -- a guy of his stature rarely ends up in a place like that!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Queens MC in Bev Hills this week and he tells us flat-out that taunting and waging war against federal investigations is a big no-no in the streets.

We broke the story ... Diddy was denied bail twice amid the ongoing sex trafficking investigation -- and Cons gives the thumbs down to the alleged "Freak Off" crimes.

If you remember, Diddy's son Christian claimed the feds had nothing on his pops ... and here we are a few months later in cuffin' season after cops arrested Diddy this week!!!

Kanye "Ye" West told us years ago that Diddy was a Fed.



Diddy's role involved gathering incriminating information on celebrities and affluent individuals participating in homosexual and pedophilic behaviors at these creepy gatherings. pic.twitter.com/VkSq2ZU46C — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) April 10, 2024 @iluminatibot

Cons also tells us Kanye West compounding his Diddy issues into a song is unlikely ... they got bigger fish to fry -- like rolling out his new album, "Nice Doing Business With You" next week on September 27!!!

Per usual, Cons picked production from his longtime collaborator, but says he largely used the skills Ye, Q-Tip and the late J Dilla instilled in him to layer his rhymes.