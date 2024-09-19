Maitland Ward Says Diddy's Alleged 'Freak Offs' Sound More Intense Than Porn Sets
Maitland Ward on Diddy Orgies Aren't For Normies ... We Don't Need IVs In Porn
Maitland Ward says the now-infamous "Freak Off" parties the feds claim Diddy was orchestrating sound way more intense than group sex romps on porn sets.
The former "Boy Meets World" star, who now makes her living shooting X-rated content, tells TMZ ... she's never heard of anyone needing IV fluids while filming an orgy for an adult movie -- and those can go for half a day!
Maitland's referencing Diddy's federal indictment, in which prosecutors say Diddy's victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use from the Freak Offs.
In her experience, Maitland says porn shoots typically have a guy passing out water -- kind of like at a marathon -- and the same dude also provides the lube so they can keep banging. No baby oil in porn, BTW.
Still, Maitland says hydration is key when filming an orgy ... and she says adult performers often need breaks to cool down and regroup, even if they aren't quite getting hooked up to IV drips.
Maitland says porn sets are actually pretty safe ... unlike Diddy's alleged sex parties.
While Maitland suspects the IV use is more for alleged drug effects than sex exhaustion, she says the pros prepare their bodies before filming a 12-hour orgy ... and it's not for amateurs.