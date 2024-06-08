Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Maitland Ward Says Porn on X Legitimizes Industry, Competes with OnlyFans

Maitland Ward Porn on X Is Great For Industry ... OnlyFans 2.0?!?

XXX ON X
TMZ.com

Maitland Ward's stoked X is formally allowing porn ... saying it provides legitimacy for the adult film industry, and, it has her wondering if XXX posts are about to dominate Elon Musk's playground.

We caught up with the sitcom actress turned porn star in L.A., and asked her about X's change in policy. While Ward admits people have put nudes on X for years, she feels the content's been shadowbanned -- a problem she hopes the new rules will solve.

adult content on x

MW applauds the clearly-defined rules Elon and co. have devised for the content too ... adding the porn industry is totally on board with only allowing 18+ individuals to watch.

But, she's also speculating about the future of X -- she wondered out loud with us whether the site will start resembling OnlyFans ... showcasing way more nudity for users.

adult content on x

Personally, Maitland thinks X will only be a promotional tool for adult content creators ... adding no one she knows will tweet out full 30-minute sex scenes -- but, perhaps, a couple minutes just to whet appetites.

She says those little snippets on X won't replace the full, more personalized, experience fans pay for over on OF.

BTW, Ward sends a message to Elon, complete with a saucy wink for the X daddy. Watch the video to the end for her proposition.

As we reported ... X is officially allowing adult content in a way Meta's social media platforms are not -- calling the XXX posts artistic expression.

You'll get no complaints from Maitland about X's new concept!!! 👀

