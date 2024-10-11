Kanye West Is 'Upper-Class Homeless' Amid Fresh Start in Tokyo, Says Touré

Kanye West is looking for a fresh start in Tokyo, despite refusing to put down real roots in Japan's capital city ... music journalist Touré claims.

The writer shared insight into Ye's new chapter abroad Friday, with Touré claiming the music mogul is putting all his energy into self-producing his new album, "Bully," from the confines of a hotel room.

From the sounds of it, Ye has been spending quite a bit of time in Tokyo for a while now ... though, he has yet to purchase a property in the metropolis.

As Touré put it ... Ye is essentially "upper-class homeless," and is happy to have the freedom of living in a hotel, instead of upkeeping a home.

KW has reportedly taken to Tokyo as he's left pretty much alone, despite his A-list status ... a striking difference to his treatment in Los Angeles, where he's often at war with the paparazzi.

According to one of Touré's sources, Kanye is very rarely bothered by fans in Tokyo ... as they're "very quiet" and "very respectful." This has allowed Kanye to navigate the city freely, without his typical entourage.

Kanye is known for frequently moving throughout his career, taking up residences in Wyoming, Malibu, Chicago and elsewhere.

Ye's nomadic lifestyle notably took a toll on his marriage with Kim Kardashian, who lamented on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" about her then-husband's desire to live in a different state from her and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kanye also made headlines when he bought a famed Malibu mansion in 2021 for $57 million ... only to gut the property to reportedly transform it into a bomb shelter. He later abandoned the project ... selling the deconstructed pad for $21 million this year.