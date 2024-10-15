Kristin Cavallari Believes Kanye West Has Been Replaced by a Clone

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is making it clear she misses the old Kanye West ... sharing her unfiltered opinion about Ye's dramatic physical transformation as of late.

The reality TV star took a break from talking about her personal life to touch on a Hollywood conspiracy on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast ... confessing her belief that the music mogul has been replaced by a clone.

Kristin cited a past interview with Ye as her evidence ... in which the rapper claimed if he ever disappeared and started acting differently, it wouldn't really be him.

She continued ... "Look at him. Compare old photos of him. It's not the same f***ing person. It's not. Don't cancel me Hollywood."

Kristin's cohost Justin Anderson wasn't sold on her theory, however ... countering Ye simply went away to "gain weight."

Nonetheless, Kristin doubled down on her belief ... suggesting secret groups, like the Illuminati, will kill those who speak the truth.

She added ... "I believe this with every ounce in my body."

The "Laguna Beach" alum's stance sparked quite the reaction from fans in the comments ... with some even voicing their support of KC's theory.

While several followers backed Kristin up, others called the TV personality "bold" for weighing in on the conspiracy.

Kristin doesn't appear to be changing her belief anytime soon, either ... adding in the caption, "I said what I said."