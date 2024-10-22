Kanye West, Bianca Censori Enjoy Another Tokyo Outing After Breakup Rumors

Play video content LS

Kanye West and Bianca Censori aren't letting breakup rumors stop them from enjoying the best of Tokyo's retail scene ... embarking on another adventure in the shopping district after a turbulent month.

Watch the vid ... Ye and his wife are seen hitting up the Ginza shopping district, stepping out in matching all-black ensembles. Bianca, unsurprisingly, hit Japan's capital in one of her signature skin-showing looks ... as the Yeezy architect wore tight-ass pants and an itty-bitty crop top, which featured plenty of side boob.

The rapper didn't break from his everyday style, either ... choosing to wear an all-black combo, which he's been known to rock on more than one occasion.

Ye and Bianca appear to be transmitting they're "Stronger" than ever ... despite rumors of a breakup, a lawsuit, and an allegation the music mogul once declared his desire to "f***" Bianca's mom.

Nonetheless, the twosome has put up quite the united front amid the drama. As TMZ previously reported, Bianca and Kanye reunited in Tokyo earlier this month ... after BC was noticeably absent from Ye's side for a few weeks.

At the time, sources suggested the pair's marriage was on the rocks ... but this seems to be far from the truth, given the duo's recent public appearances.

Ye and Bianca were seen together again over the weekend ... where the rapper was beaming as his wife stepped out with a wild new 'do -- which she also featured in her latest outing.