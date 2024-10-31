Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori Rocks Skin-Baring Look at Tokyo Bash With Kanye West

Bianca Censori Skin-Baring Halloween Look!!! Thrills and Serious Chills 🥶

Halloween’s here, and folks are going all out to look unrecognizable … but Bianca Censori’s not so much dressing up, but dressing down -- giving some serious ghost vibes by going totally transparent!

It's a bit murky whether Bianca was rocking a full-on Halloween getup or just staying true to her signature style at the Maison Margiela Gallery bash in Tokyo Wednesday -- but one thing's for sure, her sheer black lace nipple covers left nothing to the imagination.

Bianca's cleavage stole the show ... and she paired her pasties with a matching lace thong.

She capped off her daring fit with a white shirt draped over her arms -- just in case the lack of attire sent shivers down her spine.

Kanye, of course, must’ve missed the memo on the racy Halloween garb -- letting Bianca steal the show in all her ghoulish glory!

