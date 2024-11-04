Kanye West, Bianca Censori Pictured on Food Run at McDonald's in Tokyo

Kanye West and Bianca Censori went out for a fast-food run in Japan ... and the couple is so famous it's easy to identify them from the back -- thanks to BC's tight, skimpy outfits.

My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/Sx7MjWZjoD — Gyna G ジジ (@gguevaradesu) November 4, 2024 @gguevaradesu

Check out this photo posted to X early Monday morning ... it shows BC and KW from behind, standing at a kiosk ordering their meals at a McDonald's in Tokyo.

Kanye is customarily dressed down in baggy white pants and a green jacket. Bianca, on the other hand, is wearing shiny silver spandex leggings with a matching strapless brassiere.

The person who shot the image wrote in the caption, "My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo."

As we reported last week ... Kanye and Bianca have been making the rounds in Tokyo, with BC sporting a sexy new look each day. On Halloween, Bianca chose to wear a tight baby-blue dress to a party, covering up her amazing bod more than usual, but still showing off her legs.

The previous night ... Bianca rocked black lace nipple-covers with a matching thong to the Maison Margiela Gallery bash. Her hair was blonde instead of her usual black 'do.

Oh, and Kanye was right there beside Bianca in a white sweatsuit, guzzling from a drinking glass.