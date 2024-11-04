Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West, Bianca Censori Pictured on Food Run at McDonald's in Tokyo

Kanye West, Bianca Censori Go For McD's Run In Tokyo ... BC Shines In Silver Spandex

kanye and bianca mcdonalds getty x 1
Getty/X/@gguevaradesu

Kanye West and Bianca Censori went out for a fast-food run in Japan ... and the couple is so famous it's easy to identify them from the back -- thanks to BC's tight, skimpy outfits.

Check out this photo posted to X early Monday morning ... it shows BC and KW from behind, standing at a kiosk ordering their meals at a McDonald's in Tokyo.

Kanye is customarily dressed down in baggy white pants and a green jacket. Bianca, on the other hand, is wearing shiny silver spandex leggings with a matching strapless brassiere.

The person who shot the image wrote in the caption,  "My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo."

kanye west bianca censori

As we reported last week ... Kanye and Bianca have been making the rounds in Tokyo, with BC sporting a sexy new look each day. On Halloween, Bianca chose to wear a tight baby-blue dress to a party, covering up her amazing bod more than usual, but still showing off her legs.

kanye west bianca censori
LS

The previous night ... Bianca rocked black lace nipple-covers with a matching thong to the Maison Margiela Gallery bash. Her hair was blonde instead of her usual black 'do.

Getty

Oh, and Kanye was right there beside Bianca in a white sweatsuit, guzzling from a drinking glass.

Looks like they're really digging Japan.

