Kanye West's $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Looks Lavish From Above

Here's the first visual of Kanye West's recent big-ticket purchase in Beverly Hills ... and his $35 million mansion looks pretty lavish ... at least from a bird's eye view.

Check out this aerial footage from above Kanye's new digs in Beverly Park North, a gated community in Bev Hills chock full of celebs.

TMZ broke the story ... Ye scooped up the place in an off-market deal, using the same LLC he used to sell his gutted home in Malibu.

The sheer size of this property is evident in the video ... the place is 20,000 square feet with 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms ... and the home stretches along a nearly 7-acre lot.

Video also shows the lap pool on the grounds ... plus the plunge pool and the paddle tennis court.

Gigi Gharai of Coldwell Banker Real Estate represented the seller and Jacob Greene, partner of The Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman, repped Kanye in the transaction.