Kanye West Buys $35 Million Beverly Hills Home

Beverly Hills, That's Where I Want to Be ...

Kanye West is on the move ... snatching up a pricey mansion in Beverly Hills after selling his Malibu estate.

Ye just bought a $35 million property in Beverly Park North, a gated community in Bev Hills ... according to property records.

The home is 20,000 square feet with 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms ... on a nearly 7-acre plot of land.

Kanye's new crib comes with all the bells and whistles ... including an entertainment pavilion connected to the main house and a pool area that looks straight out of a resort ... with cascading waterfalls and separate pools for swimming laps or soaking, plus a pool house and a gazebo.

There's also a paddle tennis court on the grounds.

Kanye snagged the home in an off-market deal and records show he purchased the property under the same LLC that he used to sell his Malibu home last month.

Yeezy may have gotten a sweet deal here ... because Honey co-founder George Ruan paid $44 million last week for a property in the same neighborhood.

Gigi Gharai of Coldwell Banker Real Estate represented the seller and Jacob Greene, partner of The Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman, repped Kanye in the transaction.