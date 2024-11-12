Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori's Sexy Shopping Spree

Bianca Censori Sexy Shopping Spree In LA
Bianca Censori only knows how to shop one way ... by looking super sexy.

Kanye West's wife shopped 'til she dropped Tuesday at a Williams Sonoma store in Los Angeles, all while wearing a skin-tight white mini dress and some sheer lace tights to show off her figure.

1112-Bianca-Censori-Shopping-In-LA-Sub1

Bianca's dress barely covered up her butt and she was busting out of her dress ... but we gotta say, this is more fabric than usual as far as BC is concerned. Still, she was showing off her legs and the rest of her assets, as she's known to do.

111224-bianca-censori-kal
BIG SHOPPER
Must have been a little nippy in the store ... click through the gallery and see what we mean ... pun definitely intended.

1112-Bianca-Censori-Shopping-In-LA-Sub2

Bianca looks to have racked up a pretty big bill here ... because she had a cart full of purchases brought out to her car.

Seeing Bianca at a houseware and kitchen store is super interesting for another reason ... Kanye just bought a $35 million home in Beverly Hills.

