Kanye, Ty Dolla Sign Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Vultures I Track

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign maybe got snubbed for a Best Rap Album Grammy for their "Vultures 1" ... but one group of Memphis rappers is claiming the dynamic duo snubbed them on credit that helped the finished product!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs Wednesday filed by Vanda Watkins, AKA Criminal Manne, Hayward Ivy, AKA producer DJ Squeeky, and the estate of late rapper Kilo G for copyright infringement regarding the "Vultures 1" track "Fuk Sumn."

The song was officially released back in March as part of Ye's comeback atop the Billboard Charts and opens up with a country rap tuned sample before the beat drops -- and the plaintiffs are alleging that's their voices Ye and his Yeezy record label team stole.

The song in question is DJ Squeeky's posse cut "Drank a Yak (Part 2)" ... Criminal Manne says that's him at the very beginning of "Fuk Sumn" where it goes, “Smokin' on a junt, with my n***s drinkin’ O.E.” and Kilo G is later sampled on the song ... "Stop off at the liquor store, get your yak, then we headed for the indo.”

The plaintiffs say they actually attempted sample clearances negotiations through Alien Music services when "Vultures 1" was set to be released in March ... but got stalled out in June following Yeezy's mass exodus of employees.

The Memphis rap vets say they've yet to be paid and after several months of no contact are under the impression they're being strung along.

They're requesting damages ... but in the meantime, Ye is about to roll out his next solo album!!!