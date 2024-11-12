Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' Grammy Nod Iffy, Says 'New Rory & MAL's' Rory

Not Sure 'Not Like Us' Deserves 🏆!!!

Next year's Grammy Awards is stacked with competition from rappers of all shapes and sizes but hip hop podcaster/producer Rory Farrell thinks the running favorite is questionable -- Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "New Rory & MAL" cohost at LAX this week ... and while his inner hip hop head won't allow him to crown the Grammys of the culture, he has no beef with this year's rap picks.

Doechii is up for Best Rap Album -- which would make both Kendrick and Rory happy, but he's also a big J. Cole guy.

Cole's "Might Delete Later" got a nod in the same category -- after he literally deleted his K. Dot diss track. Rory thinks it's a good project but is still surprised by the nomination.

Eminem's overall Grammy history could earn him favored points from voters, but Rory thinks it's all eyez on "Not Like Us."

Still, Rory isn't sure calling Drake a pedophile with Mustard on the beat should be considered award-worthy -- it might come back to bite the Grammys' rep down the line!!!

Remember, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told us if voters like the track, they'll usher it in.