J. Cole Gets Best Rap Album Grammy Nom for Project With Deleted Kendrick Diss

J. Cole's work effort is being vindicated after taking a lot of lumps from the hip hop community after releasing his recent album "Might Delete Later" ... it's nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys!!!

Friday, the stage was set for Cole to face off against the category leader Eminem, as well as Common and Pete Rock, Kendrick Lamar's top pick Doechii, and Future and Metro Boomin's trouble-causing "We Don't Trust You."

Cole released the album in April but soon shied away from promoting the album after removing the "7-Minute Drill" diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar ... and apologized for its lameness at his Dreamville Festival in May.

J.Cole speaks on his response to Kendrick and says it hasn’t felt good or right with his spirit, calling his own response “corny” and telling Kendrick to return his best shot if he feels a way pic.twitter.com/jan2jctfk9 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 8, 2024 @Glock_Topickz

Cole's post-album explanation in the form of the track "Port Antonio" also got dragged by the internet ... but the Grammy voters got his back!!!

The competition is stiff ... Em already owns 6 Best Rap Album Grammys, and Common and Pete Rock's "The Auditorium Vol. 1" is cut from the same cloth as last year's winner, Killer Mike's "Michael."