Ari Lennox Calls Out J. Cole's Dreamville and Interscope for 'Playing With Her'

Singer Ari Lennox is putting her longtime record labels Dreamville and Interscope on the front street in a nearly 20-minute rant ... the "Shea Butter Baby" says she's not feeling protected!!!

Ari Lennox went on IG live pissed and vented for 18 minutes, she says she wants out of her contract with Dreamville / Interscope records🚨



"I just want to be released... I'm tired of being nice... this was my final straw"



- she calls out lack of advertising

The target of her latest scorn is centered around her new song "Smoke" ... Ari says she told her management team not to release the music video, and she's tired of people making her the community poster child for mental health.

The song came out on October 18 and hasn't exactly been firing up the Billboard or YouTube charts ... and Ari feels the labels are trying to manipulate her.

Ari Lennox signed to Dreamville Records in 2015 and earned her biggest hit alongside J. Cole a few years later -- but this year has been marred with IRS financial woes and canceled shows over lack of ticket sales.

Ari says she's not upset or erratic ... she feels she's communicated effectively, but no one cares, so she resorted to "toxic" social media.

Earlier in the month, Ari announced her plans to delete Instagram in December, but says it's not a logical plan ... as it's where the majority of her fans are!!!

Ari says she's been begging for Dreamville and Interscope for advertisement, but has been left paying for her own Google ads and no longer sees the point of being signed to a major if that's her situation.

The last time she was on tour, Rod Wave fans threw water bottles to force her stage left exit ... and she was also left off this year's Dreamville Festival, where J. Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him.