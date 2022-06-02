Ari Lennox Introduces Reality Star Boyfriend on Instagram

Forget a hot girl summer for R&B star Ari Lennox, 'cause she's all boo'd up.

The First Lady of J. Cole's Dreamville Records hit Instagram Thursday to reveal she's been chilling heavy with Keith Manley II of "Married at First Sight" fame.

Both appear to be in San Diego for a wedding with Ari sharing pics of the pair together and Keith giving it a more subtle touch with a pic of their hands bound in a loving grasp.

Keith appeared on the 9th season of 'MAFS,' and enthused audiences with the ups and downs of his marriage to Iris Caldwell ... but obviously, they're not a thing anymore.

In an interview with Essence last year, Ari revealed how she had trouble landing a man because they were scared of her dog: a large male Akita.

