Lil Uzi Vert Supports Jack Harlow, Says He Doesn't Have White Privilege
5/30/2022 12:46 PM PT
Lil Uzi Vert's got his buddy Jack Harlow's back ... saying the people trashing the rapper are out of their minds.
We got Lil Uzi outside of Catch in WeHo Sunday, and he jumped into the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus to snap some pics with his fans! He's clear ... the hate for Jack is ridiculous -- he says Jack's a great rapper, and doesn't understand where the haters are coming from.
Jack's success possibly coming from the color of his skin has been a hot topic for a while, but Lil Uzi doesn't think race has anything to do with it ... reminding everyone, "He's signed to black people!"
Of course, not everyone sees it the way Uzi does ... we got fellow rapper David Banner a few months back, and he told us being white is an advantage in all aspects of life, all around the world and hip hop is no different.
He says white people who denounce racism know they secretly benefit from it ... AKA white guilt.