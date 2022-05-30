Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Uzi Vert Supports Jack Harlow, Says He Doesn't Have White Privilege

Lil Uzi Vert Stop Hatin' On Jack Harlow ... He's Got No White Privilege!!!

5/30/2022 12:46 PM PT
WHAT PRIVILEGE?
TMZ.com

Lil Uzi Vert's got his buddy Jack Harlow's back ...  saying the people trashing the rapper are out of their minds.

We got Lil Uzi outside of Catch in WeHo Sunday, and he jumped into the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus to snap some pics with his fans! He's clear ... the hate for Jack is ridiculous -- he says Jack's a great rapper, and doesn't understand where the haters are coming from.

jack harlow lil uzi vert
Getty

Jack's success possibly coming from the color of his skin has been a hot topic for a while, but Lil Uzi doesn't think race has anything to do with it ... reminding everyone, "He's signed to black people!"

APRIL 2022
OF COURSE IT'S EASIER
TMZ.com

Of course, not everyone sees it the way Uzi does ... we got fellow rapper David Banner a few months back, and he told us being white is an advantage in all aspects of life, all around the world and hip hop is no different.

He says white people who denounce racism know they secretly benefit from it ... AKA white guilt.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later