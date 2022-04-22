David Banner Says Jack Harlow Definitely Has White Advantage in Rap

Play video content TMZ.com

There's a new entry into the debate about whether Jack Harlow benefits from hip hop's version of affirmative action -- and David Banner says there's not much of a debate!!!

TMZ Hip Hop pulled up on the "Cadillac On 22's" rapper Friday at LAX, and picked his scholarly brain regarding the hot topic: Jack and his latest single "First Class" are on top of the Billboard Hot 100, and there are plenty of rap pundits who feel the only reason he got there is because he's white, and the majority rules in America.

Count Banner as one of those pundits. The former Mississippi teacher turned rapper told us being white is an advantage in all aspects of life, all around the world and hip hop is no different.

Play video content

DB goes even deeper in the clip, claiming white people who denounce racism know they secretly benefit from it ... aka white guilt. He's confident even Jack would agree with that.

According to Billboard, "First Class" had the biggest single week of streams since rap juggernauts Drake, Future and Young Thug released the "Certified Lover Boy" hit, "Way 2 Sexy" in September 2021.